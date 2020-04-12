Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
‘Absolute chaos’ as businesses try to tap into rescue funds
Top Stories
Vistaprint looking to donate 100K face shields to workers in rural areas
Watch Live: Live Storm Tracker Coverage
Potential tornadoes in Arkansas forecast for Easter Sunday
IRS: First Economic Impact Payments deposited into taxpayers’ bank accounts
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Watch Live: Live Storm Tracker Coverage
Top Stories
Potential tornadoes in Arkansas forecast for Easter Sunday
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, April 11th
Video
Severe weather outbreak expected across Southeast for Easter weekend
Video
Morning Forecast – Friday, April 10th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, April 10th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Former Southern LB Lunkins preparing for NFL Draft after 2nd team All-SWAC senior season
Video
Top Stories
NFL releases proposed rule changes for 2020 season
Tokyo Olympic CEO hints games could be in doubt even in 2021
Senior Night: Quitman’s Wade Shows
Video
Senior Night: Sterlington softball’s K.B. Briley, Rachel Wisecarver, and Madigan Stevens
Video
Community
Ask Asa: A Virtual Town Hall
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
EAT LOCAL!
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Top Stories
Help keep Ouachita Parish litter free during COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Top Stories
Family asks community to help send 99 birthday cards to grandmother in quarantine
Video
BEHIND THE SCENES: A day in the life of a Monroe zookeeper
Video
Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow: Crystal Geodes
Video
Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services speaks on abuse reports in the wake of COVID-19
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Franklin Parish confirms second coronavirus-related death
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
Watch Live: Live Storm Tracker Coverage
Local News
Posted:
Apr 12, 2020 / 10:09 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 12, 2020 / 10:09 AM CDT
LIVE STREAM:
Watch live in the studio with the Arklamiss weather team!
Don't Miss
Watch Live: Live Storm Tracker Coverage
Live Streaming Video
Weather
Franklin Parish confirms second coronavirus-related death
Doppler Radar
Don't Miss
LATEST: Louisiana now reporting 20,595 cases in state, 840 deaths
Video
‘Absolute chaos’ as businesses try to tap into rescue funds
Vistaprint looking to donate 100K face shields to workers in rural areas
Watch Live: Live Storm Tracker Coverage
Potential tornadoes in Arkansas forecast for Easter Sunday
IRS: First Economic Impact Payments deposited into taxpayers’ bank accounts
American Cancer Society’s virtual 5K connects over 150 runners nationwide
Trending Stories
Watch Live: Live Storm Tracker Coverage
Live Streaming Video
Weather
Franklin Parish confirms second coronavirus-related death
Doppler Radar