WEST MONROE, La. - (8/28/18) Local business and elected officials are joining us for our new Doppler radar ribbon cutting.

We are unveiling our new radar at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

This nearly $1.5M safety commitment to our community is expected to improve the lowest radar scan heights for most of the Arklamiss.

Watch the ribbon cutting below:

