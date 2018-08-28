KTVE/KARD unveils new doppler radar
WEST MONROE, La. - (8/28/18) Local business and elected officials are joining us for our new Doppler radar ribbon cutting.
We are unveiling our new radar at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.
This nearly $1.5M safety commitment to our community is expected to improve the lowest radar scan heights for most of the Arklamiss.
Watch the ribbon cutting below:
More Stories
-
Here's your fish & game forecast
-
West Monroe has a lot to look forward to and residents say…
-
Afternoon, scattered storms rode Gulf moisture inland across the…