WATCH: Full body cam video released after DA rules no criminal wrongdoing in the death of David Harris

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On July 29, District Attorney Steve Tew announced the final results of the Northeast Louisiana’s Sheriff’s Investigative Unit’s investigation into the in-custody death of David Harris on April 3, 2021.

Today, KTVE/KARD gained access to the full body cam video from the Monroe Police Department.

At the time of his arrest, Mr. Harris was under the influence of PCP and Meth when officers encountered him and took him to the hospital to get him medical assistance. Upon arrival at the hospital, Mr. Harris was extremely combative and fought the officers excessively.

The findings of the autopsy report revealed that the cause of death was deemed to be from cardiopulmonary arrest following physical restraint, exertion and struggle with drive stun conductive electrical device in the setting of PCP and Meth intoxication, which was complicated by hypertensive arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The officers actions prior to Mr. Harris’s passing were deemed appropriate, with no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the officers, and no further action in this matter will be taken.

The office of District Attorney Tew has met with Mr. Harris’s family and expressed their condolences concerning his death and informed them of the results of the review.