WATCH: Football Friday Nights in the ArkLaMiss

Several cases of abuse have been reported at Assembly Kidz Care in West Monroe. KTVE/KARD had originally reported the story of a four-year-old girl being abused by a teacher at the daycare center. Months later, another mother has come forward to share her child's story of abuse.

Heather Dampier says she thinks about what happened to her four-year-old son every day. He had been attending assembly kidz care since he was eight weeks old and she says the center was different back then. In the last month she says things changed drastically when her son's teacher was arrested for cruelty to juveniles and her son was one of her victims.