Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is set to give the 2021 State of the State address on Monday evening.

The speech, which is normally held inside the House Chamber, will be held at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Gov. Edwards is expected to address Louisiana’s future and some of his legislative priorities.

Gov. Edwards' address is scheduled to begin at 6 PM.