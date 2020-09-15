WATCH AT 2 PM: Gov. Edwards to hold Hurricane Sally briefing on Tuesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon to give an update on Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Sally.

The briefing, which is expected to begin at 2 PM, will be held at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

You can watch the full briefing within this article, on the KTVE/KARD mobile app, or on the KTVE/KARD Facebook page.