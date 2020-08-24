WATCH AT 11:30 AM: Gov. Edwards to hold briefing on Marco and Laura

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold two media briefings on Monday, August 24, related to Hurricanes Marco and Laura.

Both storms have been forecast to impact Louisiana within a few days of each other this week.

The first briefing will be held at 11:30 AM with the second slated to begin at 6 PM.

