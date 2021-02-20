Waste Management to resume collection in Monroe and surrounding areas

MONROE, La. – According to a press release, all Waste Management collection services, including residential, commercial, and roll-off, are scheduled to resume their regular pickup routes beginning Monday, February 22 so long as road conditions are permitting.
Waste Management says they expect extra heavy volume along all routes which may result in some service delays.
Waste Management thanks our valued customers for their patience and cooperation during this weather event.Jim Funderburg, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast