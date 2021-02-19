Waste Management resumes limited service in Monroe and surrounding areas

MONORE, La. – Waste Management will resume limited commercial and roll-off service in Monroe and surrounding areas on Saturday, February 20. All Waste Management collection services, including residential, commercial, and roll-off, will resume regularly scheduled service to customers beginning Monday, February 22, safety and road conditions permitting.

“Waste Management thanks our valued customers for their patience and cooperation during this weather event,” said Jim Funderburg, senior district manager for Waste Management Gulf Coast.

