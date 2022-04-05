Josiah Williams

Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted for Armed Robbery and Burglary.

According to police, they are looking for Josiah Williams. Williams is believed to be connected to an incident that happened at Charles Johnson Park on April 1, 2022. Police tell us Williams is currently on bond for an Aggravated Assault by Drive by Shooting that happened on March 24, 2022.

Police consider Williams to be armed and dangerous. If you know where he is or you can help police located him you are urged to call Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.