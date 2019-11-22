WANTED: Monroe Police Department ask for the public’s help in finding a suspect

Monroe, La. (11/22/19)— Monroe Police Department issued a flyer asking for the public’s help in locating 19 year old Markis Blanson.

Blanson has an active arrest warrant for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile will be added once he is interviewed.

Blanson is known to frequent the Standifer Avenue and Robinson Place neighborhoods, and known to drive a black Jeep Liberty. The license plate is unknown at this time.

This post will be updated with a photo of Blanson as soon as possible.

If anyone has any information on Blanson’s whereabouts, please contact Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH (2274). Tips can also be made at www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com

