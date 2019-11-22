WANTED: Monroe Police Department ask for the public’s help in finding a suspect

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Monroe, La. (11/22/19)— Monroe Police Department issued a flyer asking for the public’s help in locating 19 year old Markis Blanson.

Blanson has an active arrest warrant for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile will be added once he is interviewed.

Blanson is known to frequent the Standifer Avenue and Robinson Place neighborhoods, and known to drive a black Jeep Liberty. The license plate is unknown at this time.

This post will be updated with a photo of Blanson as soon as possible.

If anyone has any information on Blanson’s whereabouts, please contact Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH (2274). Tips can also be made at www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories