Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory to a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are:

Hill Drive

Highway 602

Woodyear

T.J. Lott

Carpenter

Kennedy

Thomastown

Sparta

Dalkeith Pltn.

Ashley Pltn.

458-718 Byson Road

102 & 105 Puckett Road

456 Jimmy Lane

226 Mounds Road

Airport Road

175-209 VTR Airport Road

1956-2646 Highway 80 East

105 Etheridge

Letourneau Road

Killarney Road

Farmers Grain Road

113-172 Hunter Drive

116-133 Edna Drive

106 & 107 Hawthorne Drive

219-255 Hannah Plantation Road

Highway 193

Highway 218

Willow Glenn Road

186 Dudley Pillows Road

Village of Delta

LA DOTD on I-20 East

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Walnut Bayou Water System.