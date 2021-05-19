Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory to a portion of its customers.
The affected areas are:
- Hill Drive
- Highway 602
- Woodyear
- T.J. Lott
- Carpenter
- Kennedy
- Thomastown
- Sparta
- Dalkeith Pltn.
- Ashley Pltn.
- 458-718 Byson Road
- 102 & 105 Puckett Road
- 456 Jimmy Lane
- 226 Mounds Road
- Airport Road
- 175-209 VTR Airport Road
- 1956-2646 Highway 80 East
- 105 Etheridge
- Letourneau Road
- Killarney Road
- Farmers Grain Road
- 113-172 Hunter Drive
- 116-133 Edna Drive
- 106 & 107 Hawthorne Drive
- 219-255 Hannah Plantation Road
- Highway 193
- Highway 218
- Willow Glenn Road
- 186 Dudley Pillows Road
- Village of Delta
- LA DOTD on I-20 East
Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.
This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.
This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Walnut Bayou Water System.