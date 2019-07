NORTH LOUISIANA — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory for all of their customers in Madison, East Carroll, West Carroll, Richland, and Tensas Parishes.

The advisory comes as the system faces issues with the water supply after a break in a main line.

The advisory will stay in place until water samples are cleared and deemed safe by the State Health Department’s Regional Laboratory.

All customers should boil their water for one full minute before use.