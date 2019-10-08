Walnut Bayou Water System issues boil advisory for all customers

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory for all of their customers.

This advisory comes after the system began experiencing problems with the water supply.

All customers are reminded to boil their water for one FULL minute before use.

The advisory will be rescinded once samples have been cleared by the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory.

