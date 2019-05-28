Local News

Walnut Bayou Water System issues boil advisory

Posted: May 28, 2019 05:34 PM CDT

(5/28/19) TALLULAH, La. -- The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory due to a disruption in the water supply.

The disruption is due to high water usage that resulted in a lack of water for many customers.

All consumers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.

