Walnut Bayou Water System issues boil advisory
(5/28/19) TALLULAH, La. -- The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory due to a disruption in the water supply.
The disruption is due to high water usage that resulted in a lack of water for many customers.
All consumers are asked to boil their water for one full minute before use.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
