Walnut Bayou Water issues a boil advisory for customers on 79 roads due to a disruption in water supply

(7/21/19) Walnut Bayou Water is experiencing a disruption in the water supply due to the high water usage resulting in lack of water that will disrupt water for customers on the following roads:
- COPES RD
- SAM VILARDO RD
- OAKWOOD RD
- BARNES CROSSING
- WILLIAMSON DR
- WICKER DR
- LILLIAN LEE DR
- BYSON RD
- PUCKETT RD
- RENFROW GREEN RD
- JOST LANE
- CRESCENT PLTN DR
- EAKER RD
- GULF SOUTH COMPRESSOR RD
- BETTY EAKES DR
- HARVEY-LEXING RD
- MERLE GUSTAFSON RD
- SAMMIE LANE
- SCOTT AIRPORT RD
- MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY
- STOCKMAN CROSSING RD
- CAROLINE ST
- LANCASTER DR
- MONTROSE RD
- HWY 80 EAST
- HWY 602
- HOPKINS RD
- HARVEY DR
- STILL DR
- ROGAN RD
- SHORT DR
- NEUMANN DR
- GIPSON DR
- WATTS DR
- HOWARD BUSBY FARM RD
- FOUNTAIN RD
- BUSBY RD
- LOUISE DR
- SEAN DR
- JACKSON-YERGER DR
- ARENDER RD
- WHITE RD
- HODGE RD
- LEVEE RD
- GABERIAL RD
- DIAMOND ISLAND RD
- MONTROSE RD
- ERWIN-LUSBY RD
- JIMMY LANE
- MOUND RD
- HOPKINS RD
- HILL DR
- FARMERS GRAIN RD
- HUNTER DR
- EDNA DR
- HAWTHORNE DR
- CANTRELL DR
- RHEAGEN DR
- KENDALL DR
- WOODYEAR
- T.J. LOTT
- HWY 80 EAST
- THOMASTOWN
- SPARTA
- CARPENTER
- DALKEITH PLTN
- BYSON
- KENNEDY
- ASHLEY PLTN
- DUCKPORT
- VTR AIRPORT
- ETHERIDGE
- LETOURNEAU
- SIDNEY WILLIAMS
- HANNAH PLTN
- HWY 193
- HWY 218
- DUDLEY PILLOWS
- I-20 EAST
Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately for all customers in the above-named areas. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the State Health Department.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.)
Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise. Guidelines for food service establishments are attached.
WALNUT BAYOU WATER SYSTEM will rescind this BOIL ADVISORY upon notification from the State Regional Laboratory that samples collected from our water supply have been found to be safe.
YOU CAN CALL TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2019 AFTER 1:00 P. M. FOR A REPORT. THE NUMBER IS (318) 574-2463.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.