Walnut Bayou Water issues a boil advisory for customers on 79 roads due to a disruption in water supply

(7/21/19) Walnut Bayou Water is experiencing a disruption in the water supply due to the high water usage resulting in lack of water that will disrupt water for customers on the following roads:

COPES RD

SAM VILARDO RD

OAKWOOD RD

BARNES CROSSING

WILLIAMSON DR

WICKER DR

LILLIAN LEE DR

BYSON RD

PUCKETT RD

RENFROW GREEN RD

JOST LANE

CRESCENT PLTN DR

EAKER RD

GULF SOUTH COMPRESSOR RD

BETTY EAKES DR

HARVEY-LEXING RD

MERLE GUSTAFSON RD

SAMMIE LANE

SCOTT AIRPORT RD

MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY

STOCKMAN CROSSING RD

CAROLINE ST

LANCASTER DR

MONTROSE RD

HWY 80 EAST

HWY 602

HOPKINS RD

HARVEY DR

STILL DR

ROGAN RD

SHORT DR

NEUMANN DR

GIPSON DR

WATTS DR

HOWARD BUSBY FARM RD

FOUNTAIN RD

BUSBY RD

LOUISE DR

SEAN DR

JACKSON-YERGER DR

ARENDER RD

WHITE RD

HODGE RD

LEVEE RD

GABERIAL RD

DIAMOND ISLAND RD

ERWIN-LUSBY RD

JIMMY LANE

MOUND RD

HILL DR

FARMERS GRAIN RD

HUNTER DR

EDNA DR

HAWTHORNE DR

CANTRELL DR

RHEAGEN DR

KENDALL DR

WOODYEAR

T.J. LOTT

THOMASTOWN

SPARTA

CARPENTER

DALKEITH PLTN

KENNEDY

ASHLEY PLTN

DUCKPORT

VTR AIRPORT

ETHERIDGE

LETOURNEAU

SIDNEY WILLIAMS

HANNAH PLTN

HWY 193

HWY 218

DUDLEY PILLOWS

I-20 EAST

Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately for all customers in the above-named areas. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the State Health Department.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise. Guidelines for food service establishments are attached.

WALNUT BAYOU WATER SYSTEM will rescind this BOIL ADVISORY upon notification from the State Regional Laboratory that samples collected from our water supply have been found to be safe.

YOU CAN CALL TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2019 AFTER 1:00 P. M. FOR A REPORT. THE NUMBER IS (318) 574-2463.

