FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Farmerville, La. announced that the store will be closed for the day. Officials confirmed that the store is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.
