Waitr expands north of Monroe, launches in El Dorado

Monroe, La./El Dorado, Ar. — The popular food app Waitr is expanding its delivery service in the Monroe area – this time to the north launching in El Dorado. Waitr also announced new jobs come with the expansion.

Waitr is kicking off its debut in El Dorado with special free delivery. Anyone in the city can get their food delivery free by using the Waitr app. This limited-time offer is good for all orders no matter whether you order one meal … or meals for whole family.

The El Dorado expansion announcement comes as Waitr has reinforced its commitment to the Monroe community over the past six months, implementing several initiatives around customer and restaurant service.

Waitr now offers no-contact delivery for all restaurants orders and expanded its delivery hours in the Monroe area. Customers can use Waitr from 7:00am-10:00pm on weekdays, with a closing time of 10:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The expanded hours give customers more time to order their favorite foods from the area’s top dining establishments; restaurants the opportunity for more orders; and drivers the opportunity to make more deliveries – all necessities during these challenging times.

Waitr is currently looking to hire contract drivers in the El Dorado area. Those interested can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver.

Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium-sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.