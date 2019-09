WEST MONROE, La. (6/14/2019) – Anita Breen and Cejay Gautreaux of the Strauss Theater talk to NBC 10’s Bode Brooks about their upcoming dinner theater production of “Virginia Jones and the Curse of the Nergal.”

Upcoming show dates are June 21, 22, 28, and 29.

Tickets are $45 and all shows begin at 6:30 PM.