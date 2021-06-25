Violet man killed in Rapides Parish Crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 southbound near mile marker 105.

According to police, they were called to the scene of a crash on June 25, 2021, around 9:00 p.m. Police tell us the crash claimed the life of Maximillian Hermann Reppel, Jr., 75, of Violet.

Police tell us their initial investigation shows that a 1999 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Reppel, was headed south on I-49, when he left the road and rear-ended a commercial vehicle parked on the southbound shoulder. Police still do not know why Reppel left the roadway, but they are still investigating this crash.

Police tell us, Reppel was not wearing his seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the commercial vehicle were not injured.

Police tell us they took routine toxicology samples and they have been submitted for analysis.