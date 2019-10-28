Village of Epps now under a boil advisory

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (10/27/19)-- In just four days, hundreds of trick or treaters will be knocking on doors asking for candy, but some parents want to remind the community this holiday is for everyone.

With every great Halloween costume comes the best accessories. And this Halloween, some kids will be ditching the orange candy buckets to carry these blue ones instead....bringing awareness to autism.

"If they are carrying that blue bucket, it's just kind of that awareness that maybe they are wanting to do things that other kids are doing that they can't communicate those needs and wants to you," said Dawn Stanfield, Child has Autism/ Autism Advocate.

This initiative is to remind the community that not everybody who comes to your door this Halloween is your typical child or adult.

"We don't want to necessarily change our kids, we just want them to be kids, we want them to be accepted for what they like," said Stanfield.