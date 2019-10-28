Village of Epps now under a boil advisory

EPPS, La. — The Village of Epps is now under a boil advisory.

According to JCP Management, the advisory comes as a precaution due to issues with the chlorination line at the water plant.

All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.

