Village of Epps now under a boil advisory

EPPS, La. — The Village of Epps is now under a boil advisory.
According to JCP Management, the advisory comes as a precaution due to issues with the chlorination line at the water plant.
All affected customers are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL minute before use.
