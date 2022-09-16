JONESVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was Thursday Night Football at Block High School as they welcomed Vidalia Vikings who are coming off a two-game winning streak.

While the Block Bears were still looking for their first win of the season but the Vikings got out the gate early leading in the first quarter 16 to zero and it did not stop there.

Vidalia senior Zion Buck leading with two touchdowns back to back. A few plays later, Vidalia’s quarterback Sema’j Hayes looks downfield throws, and Christopher Brooks with the tight coverage but it doesn’t stop him lands the catch to bring the Vikings within the red zone. Next, the junior Kabari Davis gets the handoff and will run in for a Vikings touchdown.

Vidalia up 24 to 0, Block Bears still looking for a scoring drive, the sophomore quarterback Christian O’steen drops back and looks inside the endzone and connects with Korin Collins for a bears touchdown.

Vidalia, still turning up the gear as senior quarterback Sema’j Hayes goes for the keep off the snap and rushes in for another Vikings touchdown. Vidalia will run away with the game 62 to 20 and extends its record of three and zero while Block moves zero and three on the season.