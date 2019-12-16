Vidalia removed from “Fiscally Distressed Municipalities” list

VIDALIA, La. — The Town of Vidalia has been removed from the list of Louisiana cities in financial distress.

According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office, the town made improvements to its financial operations between 2018 and 2019.

Vidalia had a $5 million increase in its total governmental fund balance that left the town in the green by almost $700,000 on June 30, 2019.

To read more about the Fiscally Distressed Municipalities list, click here.

