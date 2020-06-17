Vidalia Mills receives new PPE face mask machine

VIDALIA, La. — A new automated pleated face mask machine arrived at Vidalia Mill’s plant on Wednesday, the company announced.

Company officials expect to take about ten days to work with technicians to set up and train staff to operate the fully automated machine. They anticipate the machine, designed to run 24 hours a day, will be in production by the end of the month.

Two more machines will arrive in the next few weeks to make even higher-grade face masks and further expand the plant’s capacity to produce PPE.

According to the company, a team of technicians will travel from Henderson Sewing Company in Alabama to install the machine and train local workers. The three PPE facemasks machines will require about 4,000 square feet in the Vidalia Mills complex.

The Vidalia Mills PPE initiative is a joint venture with The Omniverse Group based in Los Angeles.

