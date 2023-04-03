VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) -On Friday, March 31, 2023, around 2:00 PM, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a dead body discovered at Taylor Boy Paint and Body in Vidalia, La. According to deputies, the body was identified as 37-year-old Tommy Joe Kennon.

Kennon was last seen on Friday, March 24, 2023. According to reports, his death is still unknown and there is no information on how long his body was at the body shop.

According to authorities, Kennon’s death remains under investigation.