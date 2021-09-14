Vidalia man charged with multiple financial crimes, including Bank Fraud and Felony theft

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to an investigation into several financial crimes.

Bradford V. Wood

Courtesy: Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

According to deputies, on September 14, 2021, they arrested Bradford V. Wood on charges of Access Device Fraud, Bank Fraud, and Felony Theft,

Deputies say their detectives were called on September 13, 2021 to check on a claim of financial crimes with a local company and a bank that were victims of these crimes.

According to deputies, their investigation shows Wood was employed by the company and was issued a company credit card to pay for fuel and lodging while performing his assigned job.

Investigators say they learned Wood illegally used the card for personal gain several times. Evidence shows he charged nearly $7,000.

Deputies say Wood also obtained a bank loan, by way of false pretense.

Investigators were able to obtain multiple arrest warrants and found Wood at an RV park in Richland Parish, where he was arrested without incident.

Deputies say they are still investigating as more victims are coming forward.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, you are urged to get in touch with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office or Detective Lipscomb at (318) 336-5231.

