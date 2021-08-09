Vidalia man arrested for Home Invasion and Domestic Abuse Battery

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a home invasion.

Lakendrick Smith

Courtesy: Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

According to their Facebook page, on August 7, 2021, around 4:00 a.m. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Wildsville area on a report of a home invasion.

Deputies say when they arrived they found out the suspect, Lakendrick Smith, 40, of Vidalia, forced his way into the home where it is reported that he attacked his estranged girlfriend, who was five months pregnant.

Deputies say there was a struggle between the suspect and another person in the house. According to deputies, during the struggle the suspect stabbed the other male individual in the house.

Deputies tell us the stabbing victim was treated for minor, non-life threatening injuries at a nearby hospital and released.

Smith was arrested and charged with one count of Home Invasion and one felony count of Domestic Abuse Battery.

