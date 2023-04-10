All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 6, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a male adult, who allegedly made contact with what he believed to be a minor online. According to deputies, the suspect allegedly made plans to meet the minor for sex.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Once the suspect arrived at a location to meet the minor, he was met by detectives and identified as 32-year-old Cody Day of Vidalia, La. As he was placed under arrest, deputies discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Day’s possession.

He was charged with Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.