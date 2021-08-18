Vidalia juvenile dies in fatal crash in Concordia Parish

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday August 17 shortly after 2:00 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 903 near Ferriday, which claimed the life of an unnamed juvenile from Vidalia.

The investigation revealed that the juvenile’s 2006 Ford Taurus was traveling Northbound on LA Hwy 903 when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into multiple trees.

It was discovered that the juvenile was not restrained at the time of the accident when she suffered fatal injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, but ended up passing away due to her injuries.

There was a passenger in the vehicle that was also unrestrained and sustained minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.