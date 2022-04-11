VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vidalia Police Department is investigating why a student brought a gun to school. According to police, a student found out about the gun being on campus and reported it to the principal. The school was locked down while police searched the school and the students for more weapons.

Police say the school’s resource officer placed the school on lockdown around 9:00 a.m. April 11, 2022. Police tell us they found a gun in a student’s bag with two loaded magazine clips.

Police say they are interviewing the student and their parents to find out why the gun was on campus. And they are happy to report they only found the one weapon and no students, teachers, or staff were injured.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.