All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 8, 2023, around 8:11 PM, officers with the Vidalia Police Department was dispatched to the recreational baseball park in reference to a disturbance. During the investigation, officers learned that a fight took place between two groups of people.

According to authorities, they discovered that the individuals from opposite baseball teams engaged in a verbal altercation that swiftly lead to a fight. During the fight, Torisheka Taylor allegedly armed herself with a bat and struck the subject multiple times with an aluminum bat.

Officers arrived on the scene and Taylor, 22-year-old Dawson Parker, and 34-year-old David Tinsley were arrested and booked on misdemeanor charges. The suspects were charged with Aggravated Assault.

Chief Merrill advised the incident is still an ongoing investigation and more charges could be pending.