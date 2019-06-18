Victim of drive-by shooting speaks out Video

WEST MONROE, La - (6/17/19) - "I really don't know what to say, I'm just like speechless, I don't know, its scary, its very scary," said Elizabeth, Victim of drive by shooting.



It was a quiet Saturday night, Elizabeth and her ten-year old son were inside their home that evening, when bullets ripped through their home on east Caples road.



"I wasn't for sure what it was to be technically, until afterwards whenever I came outside and I was looking around fo the longest time and didn't even notice anything and then somebody showed me the bullet holes," Elizabeth added.



Bullets struck her car her front door and her living room wall. The same room her child was in.



"My boy was in the living room watching TV, and I was in the bedroom, in the back playing with my dogs and I only heard two shoots," said Elizabeth.



Ouachita Parish deputies arrested 20-year old Samantha Donnelly and 26-year old John Norton both are charged with assault by drive-by shooting. Their bond is set at 500 dollars.



"I mean it is what it is, their nothing really I could do about that you know. I just thank God that my son or me wasn't hurt," Elizabeth said.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Investigators are working on identifying the motive behind the shooting. We'll keep you updated as more details become available.



