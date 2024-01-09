VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 29, 2023, Vicksburg Police were called to the River Region Medical Center in response to a shooting. Officers learned that the shooting occurred at a residence on Jackson Street.

According to police, the victim received a gunshot wound to his left arm and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Authorities were able to identify the suspect as Octavia Wheatley, who is the victim’s wife.

Wheatley turned herself in to authorities on January 4, 2024, and she was charged with Aggravated Assault-Domestic Violence. Her bond was set at $350,000.