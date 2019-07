VICKSBURG, Miss. – (7/12/19) Due to impending severe weather Vicksburg National Military Park will be closed to the public on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, 2019; with a delayed opening on July 15.

For more information please check the park website and social media pages.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.