VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are searching for a man, who is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened near Jacques’ nightclub.

The Vicksburg Post reported police are searching for Michael Carson, 23, of Vicksburg.

The shooting happened in the parking lot near Jacques’ on May 6, 2023. Four security guards were injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information on Carson’s whereabouts can contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.