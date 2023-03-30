BOURG, La. (WGNO) — A crash on a Terrebonne Parish highway claimed the life of a Chauvin woman Wednesday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

On Wednesday (March 29), troopers say just before 4 p.m., Don Thibodeaux of Montegut was headed north in a Chevy trailblazer on La. Hwy 55 near Ernestine Court with a 1992 Plymouth Voyager connected and in tow. The Voyage was being steered by 40-year-old Mercedee Vincent.

Investigations revealed as the trailblazer came to a stop the Voyager failed to slow down, and crossed over to the southbound lane. Vincent quickly steered the vehicle to the right striking the trailblazer, and sending both vehicles off the road.

Both the Trailblazer and Voyager overturned. Thibodeaux was ejected and was taken to a New Orleans hospital with severe injuries. Vincent suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene according to troopers. Neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Toxicology results are pending for both drivers. Louisiana law states vehicles are allowed to be towed but with special requirements.

“The rope or chain connection between the vehicles shall have a one-square-foot minimum red flag or cloth displayed upon the connection during the day or a red light at night that is visible from at least 500 feet. Additionally, it’s crucial to prioritize safety precautions such as using a strong tow rope attached to designated towing points, ensuring the towed vehicle’s driver can maintain proper control, and keep a safe distance and speed between the vehicles. If you feel unsure or unsafe at any point during the towing process, stop immediately and seek professional assistance,” said LSP Troop C.

