Vehicle strikes man lying on Highway 133 in Ashley County

NORTH CROSSETT, Ark. — A North Crossett man died on Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle.
According to a fatal crash report from the Arkansas State Police, the crash happened around 6:20 PM on Tuesday, November 18, 2020.
The report states that 28-year-old Jashon Daniels was lying in the inside lane of State Highway 133 near Fairview Road when a 2014 Hyundai Sonata that was driving in the same lane struck him.
Daniels died due to the crash.
