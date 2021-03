WEST MONROE, La. — A vehicle has run into the lobby of Progressive Bank on Cypress Street in West Monroe on Friday afternoon.

It appears that the vehicle ran off of Cypress Street and straight into the bank, busting through walls and windows before coming to a rest inside of the lobby.

Employees appear to still be inside the bank as well.

KTVE/KARD has a crew at the scene and we will update this article as soon as we receive more information from West Monroe Police regarding the incident.