WEST MONROE, La. — The Chick-fil-A on Thomas Road in West Monroe is going to need a new door after a vehicle hopped the curb and smashed into the entrance this afternoon.

According to police, the accident happened around 3 PM on Wednesday. They say the driver, an unidentified elderly woman, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake causing her vehicle to hop the curb and smash into a glass door.

Police say no one was injured, but the driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.