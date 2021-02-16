Vehicle crashes on Highway 34 near library

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — A vehicle crashed near the library along Highway 34 on Tuesday.

The vehicle can be seen in the video, courtesy of Donnie Plunk’s Towing and Recovery, resting just off of the road upside-down.

The crash happened near the Cpl. J.R. Searcy Memorial Branch Library on Highway 34.

KTVE/KARD has reached out to Louisiana State Police Troop F for more information about the wreck and will update this article as information comes in.

This is just one of many vehicle crashes over the past few days. If you do not need to be on the roads, please stay home.