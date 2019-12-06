Vehicle crash involving bus closes Carver-McDonald Branch Library

MONROE, La. — A vehicle collision involving a school bus and a parked car happened Wednesday afternoon at the Carver-McDonald Branch Library in Monroe.

According to our content partners at the News-Star, the front doors of the library were damaged but no staff members or patrons inside were injured.

Monroe City Schools Superintendent Brent Vidrine said no children on the bus were injured. The driver apparently lost consciousness due to a medical emergency.

