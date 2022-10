RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) –Valspar is hosting a mural reveal block party Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 5 PM to 7 PM. This event will feature the unveiling of a new mural that is a part of Valspar’s nationwide Be Bright community initiative.

The block party will be located at the Dixie Center for the Arts, at 212 N Vienna St., Ruston, La.