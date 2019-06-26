Utility worker shocked in Catahoula Parish

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. – (6/26/19) An electric company linesman working in Catahoula Parish was injured after a 14,000-volt shock, authorities said.

Sheriff Toney Edwards said the unidentified victim was doing maintenance in a bucket truck near Aimwell on Tuesday when he inadvertently touched a high-voltage line. It happened around 11:30 a.m.

Edwards said deputies were on scene within minutes of the call. “The worker was treated with first aid prior to EMS arrival, which was just a few moments after us,” he said. The ambulance, escorted by Edwards’ deputies, rushed the man to an Alexandria hospital.

Ambulance spokesman Shane Scott said the worker was eventually transferred from Alexandria to another hospital for burn care, where he is stable and improving.

“This man’s body was slammed with an enormous amount of electricity yesterday, and this morning, his family is reporting what really just sounds like a miracle,” Scott said.

Edwards credits his deputies and EMS for the fast response and treatment but agreed with Scott. “God performs miracles every day. Everyone was where they were supposed to be yesterday, and God had his hand over all involved,” he said.

The linesman is employed with Jonesville-based Concordia Electric. “We are proud of our Concordia Electric Cooperative employees for working in such dangerous conditions to restore our electricity during and after storms,” Edwards added.

The accident remains under investigation. No one else was injured.

