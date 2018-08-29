USDA to give billions to farmers hit hard by tariff war Video

STERLINGTON, La. - Farmers are breathing a sigh of relief. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will pay $4.7 billion to farmers growing the products hit hardest by tariffs in the trade war with China.

Starting next Tuesday farmers who produce soybeans, cotton, corn, dairy and wheat products can apply to their local USDA agency offices to receive aid. This is the first batch of payments coming from a $12 billion aid package.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gary Mathes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gary Mathes

Farmer, like Gary Mathes grows three of the main crops affected by the tariffs.

"We had corn early we had soy beans and we've got cotton this year", says Mathes.

"I had a little overage in some corn and it was a little bit cheaper than what I had booked", but he says overall he's been able to maintain during a time where some farmers are struggling.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

That's why the USDA is stepping in to help the farmers facing hardship.

A bulk of the money, over $3.6 billion is going to go to soybean farmers and Mathes has over 30 acres of soybeans in Sterlington.

Congressman Ralph Abraham says it serves as a way to hold these farmers over until questions about tariffs are resolved.

"What it's hopefully going to do is allow them to maybe pay that fuel bill to pay that labor cost until hopefully this tariff war gets over", says Congressman Abraham. He says he want farmers to be able to "exchange and price and sell and buy in a competitive market...right now we don't have that."

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Congressman Ralph Abraham Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Congressman Ralph Abraham

Mathes says the money will help but can't make up for all the losses some farmers face.

"It will help...is it [going to] make you 100 percent whole again probably not you know if you had high prices you'd rather sell not get a payment not get any prizes", says Mathes.

Congressman Abraham says once this money runs out it's unclear if there will be another payment.

"Will there be another check after you know the end of the year? We don't know it all depends on what happens with the tariffs", says Congressman Abraham.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

But in the mean time Mathes says he's standing strong and doing what he can to secure his livelihood.

"Once we get through this deal and get the prices back up I think it'll be good in the long run", says Mathes.



