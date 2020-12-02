USDA designates 11 NELA parishes as Natural Disaster Areas, farmers could be eligible for emergency loans

WEST MONROE, La. — The USDA has designated 11 Northeast Louisiana parishes as natural disaster areas due to damage and losses caused by Hurricane Laura, Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain announced on Wednesday.

Caldwell and Ouachita parishes have been designated as a primary natural disaster area. The following parishes have been designated as contiguous disaster areas:

Catahoula

Franklin

Jackson

LaSalle

Lincoln

Morehouse

Richland

Union

Winn

Farmers that meet eligibility requirements in the listed parishes are eligible for low interest emergency loans from the USDA’s Farm Service Agency. Those eligible farmers have eight months from the date of declaration (December 2, 2020) to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses.

The Farm Service Agency will consider each loan application on its own merits and will take into account the extent of the losses, security available, and repayment ability.

For more information about these emergency loans, contact your local Farm Service Agency office.