WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Competitors from all over the country are at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center this weekend for the USA BMX Cajun Nationals. The event kicked off Friday, April 21st with over 600 competitors who were ready to hit the track.

Jason Brown traveled from the Atlanta area to compete. This event is not only special to him, but the sport itself has helped him transition from the United States Air Force into retirement.

I did 24 years in the United States Air force. I’m enjoying retirement but it was a difficult transition and I needed something to help with my mental health. I found that BMX racing has filled a void that I needed in life and it has been helpful thus far. Jason Brown, BMX Racer

Brown has been out of the Air Force for five years and he is now at the nationals competing in the 46- 50 year old intermediate class.

One thing I like about BMX is that it is a sport that the whole family can be involved with. This is a sport that I realized you can have the baby, grandson, the daughter, the mom, dad and grandpa all racing. Jason Brown BMX Racer

The family sport has competitors from all ages ranging from seven to 70 years old. Although this is not Brown’s first time competing on a national track, some bikers are experiencing nationals for the first time.

I’ve to a lot of states and gold cups, but what I am not trying to think of how many people are here. I’m trying to think like it just me on the track. Jaxen, 10 YEAR INTERMEDIATE BMX RACER

The event is expected to bring a 400,000 economic impact to Ouachita Parish. Spectators are welcomed to stop to see the competition. The event will last until Sunday April 23, 2023.