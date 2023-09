BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Bastrop officials, US Highway 65 will be undergoing work over the course of the next 4 to 8 weeks. Crews will be lowering the main hole covers in preparation for the entire roadway to be resurfaced.

Photo courtesy of Bastrop Police Department

Officials confirmed that the construction zone runs from the courthouse square to the Highway Department on Highway 165.