UPS honoring three local drivers for 25 years of safe driving

MONROE, La. — The United Parcel Service, UPS, is honoring drivers from Louisiana who have driven for the company for 25 years without an accident and three are from our area.

The drivers will be inducted into the ‘Circle of Honor’, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have been accident-free for 25 years or more.

Rodney Dickerson of West Monroe, Gregg Walker of Bastrop, and James Keen II of Dubach have made the list along with 9 others from Louisiana.

In a press release, UPS Mid South District President Cher Porties stated, “I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year. Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”

Louisiana has 98 ‘Circle of Honor’ drivers with a combined 2,772 years of accident-free driving.

