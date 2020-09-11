UPDATE: Walnut Bayou Water System rescinds boil advisory

UPDATE: (9/11/20) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has rescinded their boil advisory.

MADISON PARISH, La. — The Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately.

The Water System says they’ve experienced a break in the main water line and as such the following locations are under a boil advisory:

130-1432 TEDDY ROOSEVELT RD, 268 BOYER BEAIRD RD, 215 E.J. HODGE RD, 197-2110 EAST BEAR LAKE RD, 121-133 MCCOY RD, 139 BLAINE DAVIS RD, 127-309 PARKER RD, 500-1398 WILLOW BAYOU RD, 126 GAUMNITZ RD, 146-302 PURVIS RD, BEDGOOD RD, 138 SHAW DR, 123 DAN RD, 177-577 S&R TENSAS RD, 108-1733 WEST BEAR LAKE RD, DONALDSON RD, 335 GREGORY RD, 126-128 COX RD, 772-2260 HWY 80 WEST, 149 HILDERBRAND RD, 141-202 ELDORADO PLANTATION RD, 526 BUTTS DR, 228-299 AVERETT RD, 317 FRED MORGAN RD, 123 LANCE MORGAN RD, 453-2312 QUEBEC RD

This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.