Update on Highway 165 lighting in Richwood still in works, expected next year

RICHWOOD, LA (KTVE/KARD) Some much needed relief is coming to a dangerous stretch of Highway 165, but it won’t happen overnight. There’s still no street lights on in Richwood, and with recent pedestrian fatalities, begs the question, where are we at with this project? It’s still in the early stages.

Voters approved the project in 2019 which would bring lighting from Winnsboro Road to the Ollie Burns Memorial Library. In 2021, the road remains dark, and residents are still losing their lives.

“We are saddened to learn of the recent fatalities, as one death on our roadways is one too many” says Erin Buchanan, Public Information Officer with Louisiana Department of Transportation.

It’s a joint project between D.O.D.T as well as local municipalities. Even though the project schedule is on time, factors like project design and funding are speedbumps to a quicker completion.

“Designing a street lighting system, that is a somewhat complex process. And in the end, the design needs to be one that meets the specific needs of the particular community where it’s going to be installed” Buchanan said.

In the meantime, D.O.T.D. will be working with local officials to offer a temporary increase to safety before the project begins.

“It may be combination of things, it may be a couple of things that will work for this particular area and location. So, we’ll provide details on that when we be able to finalize what we may be able to do” Buchanan said.

Drivers and pedestrians can also do their part by driving carefully through the area, not under the influence, and pedestrians should make themselves visible to traffic.

This project is expected to go bid in May of 2022, with construction expected to begin immediately after that. We’ll continue to keep you updated on the latest developments on this story. The bid date for the project is not set in stone; depending on design and funding, a bid could be accepted sooner.